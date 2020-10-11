Left Menu
Development News Edition

I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwart's performance. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni for his performance," Kirmani told PTI.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:44 IST
I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) Image Credit: ANI

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwart's performance. Dhoni is in the eye of the storm for his own and Chennai Super Kings' below par show. They are languishing at the sixth spot in the eight-team competition with two wins and five defeats.

Dhoni is yet to come up with match-wining knock and his ability as a finisher has came under the scanner. "There is a time in the career of every player to escalate, similarly there is also a time to come down. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni for his performance," Kirmani told PTI. "We must not forget that Dhoni had been one of the best finishers of the game at one point of time. He is returning to cricket after a long sabbatical and it has impacted Mahi's (Dhoni) performance in this IPL season." Dhoni took a break from cricket after India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and in August this year, the World Cup-winning India captain announced his retirement from international cricket, just before the IPL. In IPL 2020, Dhoni, 39, has failed to force the pace in chases as he had done many a times in the past. He has so far managed just 112 runs from seven innings with unbeaten 47 being the highest. "At this age people don't have that much agility left, compared to youngsters. Besides, a player has lots of tension regarding his future endeavours. It's natural and obvious and we must accept it," Kirmani said.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and the 'GOAT' debate of men's tennis

Mens tennis has been dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic since the early 2000s. Following are some key facts and records as the trio battle for the top spot in the race to be crowned the Greatest of All Time. GRAND S...

Soccer-Premier League, UK govt critical of reform plan from top clubs

Proposals from Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday and the UK government and fans. Liverpool and ...

French police station attacked with fireworks, metal bars

Dozens of people attacked a police station outside Paris early Sunday with blasts of fireworks and damaged several police cars, officials said. No one was injured. It was the latest action among numerous attacks against police officers, and...

Second arrest in Karauli priest case; BJP leader Kapil Mishra meets victim's family

A second arrest was made on Sunday in connection with the Karauli incident where a priest died after allegedly being set afire by landgrabbers. Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra met the family members of the victim at Bukana village and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020