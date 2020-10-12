Left Menu
Soccer-Guinea cancel friendly with Gambia after positive COVID-19 tests

Guinea have cancelled their friendly match against Gambia after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football federation has said. The federation said in a Facebook https://www.facebook.com/feguifoot224 post they were struggling to field a team against Gambia for the match in Portugal on Tuesday. "Indeed, with several players tested positive and injury cases, the (team) now has fewer than 11 players available, including one goalkeeper," it added.

Media reports in Guinea said five players had tested positive.

"Indeed, with several players tested positive and injury cases, the (team) now has fewer than 11 players available, including one goalkeeper," it added. "The decision was made by mutual agreement with the organisers of the match."

