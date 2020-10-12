Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh cancels BPL 2020 due to COVID-19

The decision was announced by BCB president Nazmul Hasan on Sunday. "BPL is not happening this year," Nazmul told reporters while launching the inaugural edition of the three-team 50-over tournament at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:23 IST
Bangladesh cancels BPL 2020 due to COVID-19

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been forced to cancel this year's Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by BCB president Nazmul Hasan on Sunday.

"BPL is not happening this year," Nazmul told reporters while launching the inaugural edition of the three-team 50-over tournament at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here. "Let's see it in next year. We do not want to miss any game but everything will depend on the situation and circumstances." He said the decision was taken keeping in mind the participation of foreign cricketers and other logistics.

"Because whenever there is talk of BPL, there must be foreign cricketers. At the same time there is the matter of production. Now if we can do those in Bangladesh then we have no objection. "But it is a little bigger arrangement because of the number of players there and the team management are much higher. I don't know if we are able to handle that or not," Hasan said.

The BCB chief also ruled out the possibility of shifting the tournament in a foreign land, just like the Indian Premier League which is currently being held closed-doors in the UAE. "I don't think it will be easy (host the tournament outside). I tell you, when we go to run in Bangladesh (BPL), except for one or two franchises, the rest of us have a hard time to play the tournament," Hasan said. "I heard it today the bio-security belt has to be created outside say in the UK and even in Dubai for the IPL as well and I don't think it is possible for anyone. It is almost impossible for us to spend so much money." PTI SSC SSC ATK ATK

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university ...

Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' model, actor in 'A Hard Day's Night,' dies at 76

English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan, famously known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, died on October 5 local time. As per Variety, Nolans son Oscar Deeks co...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020