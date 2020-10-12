Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well...," said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games. "I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:45 IST
Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament. "We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle.

Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night. "We have always spoken about it. Individuals know exactly how to figure that out. Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well...," said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games.

"I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start. We are right in the middle, we know that. Let’s keep the focus at it, focus is always important. The next seven games that we are going to play will be important, at the same time we cannot forget to enjoy. "This is a tough tournament, we all know that but having fun with each other, having that bonding with each other is important and I see that happening, so let’s continue to do that," added the formidable opener. Rohit also on Sunday played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates in this journey was instrumental.

"I think it’s been a great journey, very very happy about it. At the same time, I would also appreciate the support that I got from all my team-mates through the years. "We had many players come and go, to have them around supporting me on the field you know means a lot," added the elegant batsman..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar....

Bag Santa and the elves? A holiday hiring slump takes shape

When the pandemic blew a hole in the U.S. labor market last spring, the hope was for a quick return to normal.Its clear that hasnt happened, and with the critical holiday shopping season approaching workers face a new drag on their prospect...

Russia expels two Bulgarian diplomats - ministry

Russia declared two Bulgarian diplomats personae non grata on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said, describing the move as a response to Bulgarias expulsion last month of two Russian diplomats suspected of spying.The ministry said in s...

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020