The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:15 IST
Process for election of next chairperson to be concluded by December: ICC
ICC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to be concluded by early December.

"The process, which is being overseen by the independent chairman of the ICC Audit Committee, has commenced and the first stage is for the nominations of potential candidates to be made by current board directors by 18 October 2020," the ICC said in an official statement. "Any nominee will then need to be seconded by another board director to become a candidate in the election," it further stated.

As outlined in the ICC Constitution, potential candidates must be either a current or former ICC Director to be eligible to become the chairperson. Over the past few months, there has been severe speculation as to who replaces Shashank Manohar as the ICC chairman.

Earlier, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith caused a huge stir among the cricketing fraternity as he publicly vouched for Sourav Ganguly to head the ICC. However, it is important to note Ganguly has not said anything about wanting to head the ICC. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was also picked by some to lead the apex cricketing body. However, Mani told ANI that he was never in the running for the job.

"I was never in the running, I do not aspire for the role and I only came back to serve Pakistan cricket," Mani had told ANI.

