Feeling very well, regaining confidence: Martinelli provides injury update

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has provided a positive injury update saying that he is feeling "very well" and regaining confidence.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:25 IST
Arsenal logo . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has provided a positive injury update saying that he is feeling "very well" and regaining confidence. "I'm feeling very well, I'm regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better. After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball," the club's official website quoted Martinelli as saying.

Martinelli also said that players are giving everything and is confident that Arsenal will witness a good season. "I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel's forward thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well," he said.

"We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything. I believe this season is very promising. We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the Champions League," Martinelli added. (ANI)

