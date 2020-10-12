Left Menu
Soccer-K-League to again welcome fans back, capacity capped at 25%

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:59 IST
K-League fans will again be allowed back into stadiums, which will have a reduced capacity of 25% from this week, the league said on Monday after South Korea's government eased its restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is allowing nightspots to re-open and spectators to attend sports events after new coronavirus cases edged lower in recent weeks, with daily infections falling into the double-digit range in the past two weeks.

The Korean top-flight season began on May 8 in empty stadiums before a limited number of fans were allowed to attend K-League games from Aug. 1. However, a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases forced the government to enforce stricter rules and again bar fans from attending matches.

Fans will now again be allowed to attend games, starting with Gangwon's match against Incheon on Friday. Stadiums can be filled to a maximum of 30% of capacity to comply with the authorities' social distancing guidelines but the league opted to limit attendance to 25%.

The K-League added that fans would have to undergo temperature checks and wear masks at all times while cheering would be prohibited to curb the spread of the virus.

