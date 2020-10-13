IPL 13: Keeping things simple has been working for me this season, says Sundar

Left Menu
After registering a comprehensive 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar said that keeping things simple in this season has been working really well for him.

13-10-2020
After registering a comprehensive 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar said that keeping things simple in this season has been working really well for him. RCB registered a comprehensive 82-run victory over KKR. While chasing 195, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR was restricted to 112/9 as Chris Morris and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets each. For KKR, only Shubman Gill got among the runs as he played a knock of 34 runs.

"I have been wanting to keep the things simple and hit the hard lengths, again and again, that has been working for me this particular season, I did not want to try too many things just because we were playing in Sharjah, this win was very good. I think when a player plays a lot of games, he gets confidence and he gets used to the conditions. I think a player will feel comfortable when he plays a lot of games and it will bring the best out of him," said Sundar during the post-match press conference. "Coming into this particular season, we knew we will have a lot of purchase going for the spinners at least in the middle phase of the tournament and I am really glad to bowl in tandem with Chahal. I think the fact that we played six bowlers against KKR was very good, we won by 82 runs against a team like KKR and it orders well for the team, still a lot of more games to go, hopefully, we will give good performances," he added.

While batting first, RCB posted a total of 194/2 in the allotted twenty overs. AB de Villiers played a knock of 73 runs from just 33 balls with the help of five fours and six 6s. Virat and de Villiers shared an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the most economical bowler as he finished his four overs with figures of 0-25. RCB had scored 83 runs in the last five overs of their innings.

"We felt the wicket will slow down as the game progressed. The way AB batted, it made all the difference. We did feel that 160 would be a very good score, but the way he batted, the ground would not have made a difference," said Sundar. Talking about the inclusion of Chris Morris in RCB's side, Sundar said: "I think this is what the management would have thought of in terms of team composure. Hopefully, Morris does really well, last two games he played for us and we won the matches, hopefully, he could do a lot more for RCB."

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place. (ANI)

