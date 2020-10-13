Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-'Not good enough', All Blacks look to make things right in Auckland

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:07 IST
Rugby-'Not good enough', All Blacks look to make things right in Auckland

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith gave a scathing assessment of his performance in last weekend's Bledisloe Cup test as New Zealand continued to pick at the scabs of the 16-16 draw with Australia on Tuesday. Smith was not alone in offering his analysis of what went wrong for the three-times world champions, with the local media offering another ream of copy on where Ian Foster's side fell short and how it could be fixed.

Few were as harsh on Smith as the 93-test halfback himself, however, especially when he compared his display in Wellington with that of his opposite number, Australia's Nic White. "My own standard wasn't up to it," he told reporters after landing in Auckland for Sunday's second test.

"My passing was erratic, inaccurate and really set us up. It gave them shots at (flyhalf) Richie Mo'unga, it didn’t give our forwards opportunities to run on to the ball ... things I take pride in I need to sharpen up. "Nic White had a field day. He was able to attack our (defence), he set up a couple of tries, he kicked well. Having that impact on a game is something I like to do.

"I just want to always keep pushing myself to another level of my performance and it wasn't good enough at the weekend." That the Wallabies can expect a backlash on Sunday is a given, especially as the match takes place at Eden Park where the All Blacks have not been beaten for 26 years and last lost to Australia in 1986.

Hooker Dane Coles, who came off the bench in Wellington, said the pack also had plenty to prove in front of a crowd expected to number in excess of 47,000. "When you see clips with their intent and smashing guys at the ruck and us just parking up and having a holiday ... that's personal pride stuff," he said.

"The beauty of rugby is we've got a chance to fix that and make it right."

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Goa DGP welcomes formation of two new police districts

Goas director general of police DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena has welcomed the state governments decision to create two additional police districts, saying this would better police presence and ensure effective supervision of far flung areas in th...

Russia's COVID-19 daily growth hits new record with 13,868 new cases

Moscow Russia, October 13 ANISputnik Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 on Monday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the countrys coronavirus re...

Imagination Technologies takes aim at data centers with new chip designs

Imagination Technologies on Tuesday released new chip technology that it hopes will help it expand into the market for data center chips. The London-based company has long supplied designs and intellectual property that go into making graph...

Sports News Roundup: Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed; Vegas inks D Pietrangelo to seven-year deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rafas Roland Garros record the best in sport MurrayRafa Nadals record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of the sports all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020