Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Defender Scott Neville joins East Bengal on loan

East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League season.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:47 IST
ISL: Defender Scott Neville joins East Bengal on loan
Defender Scott Neville (Photo/ East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI

East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League season. Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches.

The 31-year old helped them to a fourth-place finish in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as (Playoffs). Neville made 25 appearances in his maiden A-League season in Brisbane, bringing his tally to 223 matches spanning more than a decade.

"India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence. I would like to thank the Brisbane Roar Football Club also for making this move possible," Neville said in an official release. "We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League Defender Scott Neville, an Australian Citizen. Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team," Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement, said.

Last week, East Bengal had appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team that will take part in the 2020-21 ISL. Fowler, 45, last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC, guiding the side to the play-offs and fourth position in the league before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career. East Bengal coaching staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler; Assistant coach: Anthony Grant; Set piece coach Terence McPhillips; Goalkeeping coach: Robert Mimms; Sports Scientist: Jack Inman; Physiotherapist: Michael Harding; Analyst: Joseph Walmsley; Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant's IPO, sources say

Chinas securities regulator is probing a potential conflict of interest in fintech giant Ant Groups planned 35 billion stock listing, delaying approval for what could be the worlds largest IPO, three people with direct knowledge of the matt...

Indonesia to create firm to build up electric vehicle battery industry

A group of Indonesian state-owned companies will form a venture to make batteries to power electric vehicles, the Mining Industry Indonesia MIND ID chief executive said on Tuesday. Indonesia, the worlds biggest producer of nickel ore, a key...

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020