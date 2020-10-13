Left Menu
West Ham United has announced the signing of defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST
Craig Dawson joins West Ham United on season-long loan
Defender Craig Dawson. Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United has announced the signing of defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford. The 30-year-old adds Premier League experience and quality to the Hammers' squad. With 184 Premier League appearances and 14 goals to his name, Dawson is looking forward to bringing his valuable knowledge to the Irons.

"I'm delighted to be here and really looking forward to being back in the Premier League and working with the manager and group of lads," said Dawson in an official statement. "I'm really excited and looking ahead to the game at the weekend. I can't wait to get started and share my experience. We've got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can't wait," he added.

West Ham United manager David Moyes said that Dawson's professionalism and leadership qualities will be welcome additions to the squad. "I'm delighted to welcome Craig to the Club. He is a fantastic professional with proven quality and experience in the Premier League," Moyes said.

"I know he will be a great addition to the dressing-room - he is a committed and determined character. We wish Craig all the best during his time here and I look forward to working with him for the rest of the season," he added. West Ham are currently at the tenth position in the Premier League and will next lock horns with Tottenham on Sunday. (ANI)

