IPL 13: Gayle to play against RCB in Sharjah

Kings XI Punjab's opening batsman Chris Gayle on Tuesday confirmed that he will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:04 IST
Kings XI Punjab batsmanle Chris Gayle. (Photo/ Kings XI Punjab Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab's opening batsman Chris Gayle on Tuesday confirmed that he will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. KXIP and RCB are slated to lock horns against each other on October 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed batsman was admitted to the hospital, but he has now recovered from stomach infection and is currently training with the team. "To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time and the wait is over," Gayle said in a video posted on KXIP's Instagram.

"Unless something drastic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not. You know it's still possible. I know we are at the bottom of the table but it is still possible," he added. KXIP is currently at the bottom of the IPL 2020 standings with just two points from seven matches. However, Gayle believes that his side still can make it to the playoffs

"Seven games to go, we believe we can win all seven it is still possible. I urge each and every one of the guys to still have that self-belief as I said, the only way we can go is up is only up from here. So we gonna do it, we can do it," said Gayle. (ANI)

