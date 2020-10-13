Left Menu
Feeling so happy to be at 'great club' Arsenal: Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, who recently joined Arsenal, is happy to have joined the Premier League side and said it is a "great club".

ANI | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:24 IST
Feeling so happy to be at 'great club' Arsenal: Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter)

Thomas Partey, who recently joined Arsenal, is happy to have joined the Premier League side and said it is a "great club". "I feel so happy, I already feel part of the family because the fans have received me, everybody is saying nice things about me and, you know, to be received like this is a great feeling," the club's official website quoted Partey.

"This a great club, it is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and it is a club that deserves to be aspiring for greater things and I think it doesn't happen in a day, we have to work hard to make sure we are back to where we belong," he added. The 27-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal on October 5. He had been with Atletico since 2012, making 188 appearances, in which time he won both the Europa League and Super Cup in 2018, and was a Champions League runner-up in 2016.

Last season, the Ghana international made 46 appearances for Atletico, playing a key role in their third-place finish in La Liga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. (ANI)

