Senegal match against Mauritania called off
Senegal's friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19 The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation.PTI | Dakar | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:34 IST
Senegal's friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19
The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols
It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation. It did not specify who tested positive or if they were players or staff. AP SSCSSC
