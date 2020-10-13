Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal match against Mauritania called off

Senegal's friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19 The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:34 IST
Senegal match against Mauritania called off

Senegal's friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19

The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols

It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation. It did not specify who tested positive or if they were players or staff. AP SSCSSC

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released

PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained follo...

Facebook will ban ads discouraging people from getting vaccines

Facebook Inc will start banning ads that explicitly discourage people from getting vaccinated, the worlds largest social media company said on Tuesday, as it also announced a new flu vaccine information campaign. Ads advocating for or again...

Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display

A stack of hay bales on a Massachusetts farm decorated in support of the Democratic presidential ticket that was burned down has been replaced with a similar display with a different message. The original display at Holiday Brook Farm in Da...

Soccer-England's Kane fit for Denmark game, Chilwell and Trippier withdrawn

England striker Harry Kane is fit to start Wednesdays Nations League match against Denmark but defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the squad, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.Kane did not start Sundays 2-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020