Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden as he self-isolates. "He (Ronaldo) is managing the situation very well.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 00:15 IST
Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden as he self-isolates. The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

"No team can be better without the best player in the world but this team has already demonstrated that collectively it has the capacity to tackle the situation," Portugal head coach Fernando Santos told a news conference. "He (Ronaldo) is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs (from his balcony)," Santos jokingly added.

"He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay, without any symptoms, he doesn't even know what happened to him." Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and last week's goalless draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugals Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and will miss Wednesdays UEFA Nations League...

Indie bookstores launch anti-Amazon 'Boxed Out' campaign

With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for culture hacking to dramatize the threats of ...

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

3 suspected cases of corona reinfection 'described' in India: ICMR

Three cases of suspected coronavirus reinfection -- two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad -- have been described in India, the countrys apex medical research body said on Tuesday. Director General Balram Bhargava said the Indian Council of Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020