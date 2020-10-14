Left Menu
IPL 13: Really enjoyed batting as an opener against SRH, says Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has said that playing as an opener against SunRisers Hyderabad came as a surprise to him, but he also admitted that he enjoyed playing the role for his side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:58 IST
CSK all-rounder Sam Curran in action against SRH. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has said that playing as an opener against SunRisers Hyderabad came as a surprise to him, but he also admitted that he enjoyed playing the role for his side. His remark came as CSK defeated SRH by 20 runs on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad failed to chase down the target of 168, after being reduced to 147/8. For CSK, Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo scalped two wickets each.

Batting first, CSK posted a total of 167/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Shane Watson top-scored for the MS Dhoni-led side as he played a knock of 42 runs. For this match against SRH, CSK changed its opening partnership, and the management sent in Curran as an opener instead of Watson. "Yeah, very good win. Obviously, we needed a couple of wins to get the tournament going. I was surprised to get at the top of the order but really enjoyed it, I got the team off to a good start and most importantly, a good win," Curran told Dwayne Bravo in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"It was good to bat at the top of the order, we have struggled initially to get some momentum but it came right against SunRisers Hyderabad. I am just trying to contribute with both bat and ball," he added. With the ball in hand, Curran returned with the figures of 1-18 from his three overs. He also got the crucial wicket of SRH skipper David Warner.

Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran also got among the runs for CSK as they played knocks of 41 and 31 respectively. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja played a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 10 balls. For SRH, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 2-19 from his four overs. For the match against SRH, CSK made one change to their lineup as they brought in Piyush Chawla in place of Jagadeesan.

SRH is in fifth place in the points table while CSK is in the sixth position. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

