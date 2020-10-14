Left Menu
FC Goa's Spanish contingent including head coach arrive

Apart from Ferrando, strength and conditioning coach Javier Gonzalez and five players -- Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera -- have made to the coastal state, where the tournament will be played, a club statement said. They have entered into a 14-day quarantine as per protocols and the entire squad will start training together by the third week of October.

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Wednesday announced that their entire Spanish contingent, including head coach Juan Ferrando, have arrived in the state for the upcoming season of the lucrative event. Apart from Ferrando, strength and conditioning coach Javier Gonzalez and five players -- Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera -- have made to the coastal state, where the tournament will be played, a club statement said.

They have entered into a 14-day quarantine as per protocols and the entire squad will start training together by the third week of October. Ferrando is looking forward to finally interacting with the players on a personal level.

"All these days, I have had to interact with the coaching and medical staff on video calls. I am now eager to meet them along with the players face to face," said the FC Goa head coach. "It will surely be very difficult for everyone this season, but that is the same for everyone," added Ferrando.

"We are living in isolation. We'll be together for seven months in the same hotel. A number of players will have to spend time away from their families and homes. "It will be a task, no doubt, but this year, we have to do it for our fans and supporters," added Ferrando, who was appointed six months ago. While the organisers have not yet released the dates for conducting the ISL, it is likely that the tournament would begin in late November or early December.

