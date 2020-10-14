Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah to step down from chief selector's role to focus on coaching: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday said that Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from the chief selector's responsibilities to concentrate and focus on the head coach's role of the men's national team.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:20 IST
Misbah to step down from chief selector's role to focus on coaching: PCB
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday said that Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to step down from the chief selector's responsibilities to concentrate and focus on the head coach's role of the men's national team. "The new chief selector will begin his tenure from December 1 and until then, Misbah will continue to carry out selection responsibilities. The decision means Misbah will announce the squads for the home series against Zimbabwe on 19 October and then for the away series against New Zealand," PCB said in a release.Misbah communicated his decision to PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in Islamabad last week during the National T20 Cup.

Commenting on his decision, Misbah-ul-Haq said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the dual roles but after reviewing the past 12 months and looking ahead at the workload in the Misbah to step down from next 24 months of my tenure, it is appropriate that I invest and dedicate all my time, energy and attention to one role from now on." "Coaching is my passion and my ultimate objective remains to contribute to the development of players and help the side achieve bigger successes. When I was appointed last year, I was offered the coaching role first and then given the option to also head the selection committee, which I had graciously accepted. I am grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their understanding and for supporting my thought process," he added.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: "The PCB wholeheartedly respects Misbah's decision on stepping away from the chief selector role. When he took on the national head coach role, we also required him to take on the chief selector's role due to circumstances at that point in time." "Pakistan has three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next 24 years. As head coach of the national side, he has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side. We are very happy to support his thinking on this," he added.

Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for the limited-overs series commencing from October 30. The teams will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and as many T20Is in Lahore. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa hails late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as land reform champion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Dr Vuyo Mahlati as a land reform champion and a tireless advocate for the empowerment of smallholder farmers and rural women. This is a great blow to the agricultural fraternity and to the count...

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

Ahead of next years Assembly elections, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as Kerala CongressM faction led by Jose K Mani decided to sever its decades old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work with the Left front ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The World Bank approved 12 billion in new funding for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, while the G20 is poised to extend a multi-billion-dollar debt freeze for the wor...

Germany agrees USD 662 million to aid Holocaust survivors

Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020