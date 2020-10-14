Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of England's Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during England's 2-1 victory against Belgium on Sunday.

Harry Winks, Michael Keane, Harvey Barnes and Tammy Abraham have also been left out of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad list published by UEFA. Injury led to full back Ben Chilwell's withdrawal from the squad on Tuesday, while Kieran Trippier also left the camp to attend an FA disciplinary hearing over a betting charge.

Dier's absence leaves Southgate with little experience at the back for the visit of Denmark at Wembley Stadium as England aim to extend their unbeaten campaign in Group A2.