IPL 13: We are missing Pant as wicket-keeping all-rounder, says skipper Iyer

With Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant out for a while with a Grade 1 tear, skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the team will miss him till the player makes a return for the remaining games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:02 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

With Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant out for a while with a Grade 1 tear, skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the team will miss him till the player makes a return for the remaining games in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. "We have got nice back-ups who can come and perform, we are definitely missing him as a wicket-keeping all-rounder. We have others players as well who can be equally good and they can perform for the team anytime," Iyer said at the toss on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Pant was seen undergoing a fitness test before the game between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Speaking to ANI, a DC source had confirmed on Tuesday that Pant has suffered a tear. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the source said.

Pant on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as DC celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings. Earlier on Monday, DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament. Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand.

