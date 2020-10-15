Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday during his team Delhi Capitals' 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. That's the most important thing," Nortje said in an interview. Rajasthan, who were chasing 162 for victory, fell short of their target making 148-8 in 20 overs with Australian batsman Steve Smith having another disappointing outing managing only one run.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:43 IST
Cricket-Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday during his team Delhi Capitals' 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The 26-year-old eclipsed compatriot Dale Steyn's effort of 154.40 km per hour set in 2012, clocking 154.74 kph and 155.21 kph in the game at Dubai before his best effort of 156.22 kph was scooped for a boundary by Rajasthan's Jos Buttler.

Nortje responded immediately with another fiery delivery in the third over to bowl out the England batsman. He finished the match with figures of 2-33 from four overs to take his wicket tally for the season to 10 from eight games. "I didn't know about it (the fastest ball). I've been working really hard to get the pace up ... but obviously you want to land it in the right areas. That's the most important thing," Nortje said in an interview.

Rajasthan, who were chasing 162 for victory, fell short of their target making 148-8 in 20 overs with Australian batsman Steve Smith having another disappointing outing managing only one run. Victory took Delhi to the top of the standings with 12 points after six wins from eight games, while Rajasthan are seventh with only Kings XI Punjab below them.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises $6 bln as U.S. investors overlook political tensions

China has raised 6 billion in a dollar bond issue that was offered to U.S. investors for the first time, according to a term-sheet reviewed by Reuters, just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. The deal, the fifth foreign currency denominated ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020,PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that every...

Rugby-UK-based Pumas pair to miss Rugby Championship due to documentation issue

Argentinas preparations for the Rugby Championship hit another speed bump on Thursday after two of their players based in Britain were withdrawn from the squad due to documentation problems. The Argentine Rugby Union UAR said on the teams T...

The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

This is no ordinary road to the Masters. Instead of the tropical warmth of Florida in the spring, it starts in the hot desert air of Nevada in October.Instead of a series of PGA Tour events some 500 miles south of Augusta National with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020