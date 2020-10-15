Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin FC rope in experienced Tajikistan international Fatkhulloev

PTI | Naihati | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:18 IST
Chennaiyin FC rope in experienced Tajikistan international Fatkhulloev

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of Tajikistan winger Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season. The 30-year old Fatkhulloev who can operate on either flank, is all set for a first stint in India, a press release from the club said.

Fatkhulloev is Tajikistan's most-capped international with 68 senior appearances so far, and joins CFC after a spell at FK Khujand in the Tajik top flight. The ISL guidelines for the new season stipulate that each team should have at least one Asian player among their foreign contingent, and Fatkhulloev fulfils that criteria, the release said.

"I have heard a lot about Chennaiyin, seen many matches from previous seasons. CFC is one of the biggest clubs in India with fantastic fans. So when the opportunity arose to make the move, I didn't think twice," Fatkhulloev was quoted as saying in the release. "I am really excited about meeting my new teammates, and hopefully delivering a good brand of football with them, which helps us compete for the ISL title," he said from Dushanbe.

CFC head coach Csaba Laszlo said Fatkhulloev is an experienced player who would add to the team's versatility. "In Fatkhulo (Fatkhulloev), we are signing an experienced professional who has proven his mettle for club and country. He is yet another player who fits our mould of versatility, capable of performing on both wings, and even down the middle," the head coach added.

Fatkhulloev was a key member of the Tajikistan squad that finished third in the 2006 U-17 Asian Championship and helped his country reach the round-of-16 in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup. At the senior international level, he has nine goals in 68 appearances, including two strikes against India -- in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final defeat and in a 2013 international friendly win.

At club level, Fatkhulloev spent the majority of his senior professional career at FC Istiklol, with whom he won an impressive six Tajik top flight championships and five Tajik Cup titles during an eight-year stay. He also helped Istiklol reach the AFC Cup final twice during that period. He has also had stints in Indonesia and Uzbekistan..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Global stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade

Global stock markets and US futures declined Thursday as hopes U.S. leaders will agree on new economic aid before the Nov. 3 presidential election faded. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also declined.Wall St...

German, Czech, Italian virus records deepen Europe worries

Record daily infection figures in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy added to fears on Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its latest coronavirus outbreak. France has set a 9 pm curfew for many of its biggest cit...

Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570.

The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday. The 245 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,649 sam...

Girl conceived to donate bone marrow saves brother's life

A one-year-old girl, conceived by her parents through IVF specifically for the purpose of donating her bone marrow to their thalassemic son, has succeeded in saving her six-year-old brothers life. Baby Kavya was born a year ago through In-V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020