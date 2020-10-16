Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-EF Pro Cycling team wants to discuss whether to press on with Giro

The team's general manager Jonathan Vaughters denied reports that they had asked for the race to be called off but warned that it could become chaotic if there were further positive tests and said race organisers RCS should not push their luck. Five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour, which finishes in Milan on Oct. 25.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 02:36 IST
Cycling-EF Pro Cycling team wants to discuss whether to press on with Giro

The EF Pro cycling team says it wants to discuss with organisers and fellow competitors whether it is worth pressing on with the Giro d'Italia following this week's COVID-19 cases. The team's general manager Jonathan Vaughters denied reports that they had asked for the race to be called off but warned that it could become chaotic if there were further positive tests and said race organisers RCS should not push their luck.

Five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first rest day, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour, which finishes in Milan on Oct. 25. "This is a suggestion, we are not threatening to leave the race," Vaughters told Eurosport on Thursday.

"When we look at 11 positive tests on the last rest day, that brings you to a 2% positive rate in the race bubble," he said, adding that the bubble risked being pierced. "Given the close quarters of hotels, of the peloton and that there is inevitably some interaction between teams in the race, we thought it was our responsibility to ask RCS not to push their luck... it could become chaotic."

Vaughters said that his team's suggestion was that everyone should get together to decide on an "end point". He said that would mean that "everyone knows when the race is going to end and we know what the risks are for the rest of the race, as opposed to right now where things are sort of unknown." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva urges more coronavirus stimulus from U.S., China

The United States and China needed to keep up strong stimulus to help speed the global economys recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. A faster reco...

INSIGHT-U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

Andreyah Garland, a 44-year-old single mother of three daughters, bought a shotgun in May for protection in the quaint middle-class town of Fishkill, New York. She joined a new and fast-growing local gun club to learn how to shoot. She has ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

New coronavirus cases rose to record levels in the U.S. Midwest, while Europe continued to battle an exponential surge in infections, with the caseloads in France and Italy hitting all-time highs and London poised to enter a tighter lockdow...

Transport for London offered further 1 bln stg bailout by government -source

The British government is offering Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds 1.29 billion bailout with demands that the transport operator raise fares and curb the remaining free travel entitlements for children and pensioners, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020