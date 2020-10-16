Michael Irani appointed as International Weightlifting Federation interim President

In accordance with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Constitution and By-laws, the IWF Executive Board at its meeting held on Friday appointed Dr Michael Irani as IWF Interim President. Irani is Chairman of the IWF Medical Committee and a former Chairman of the IWF Anti-Doping Commission. Irani has extensive experience in the fight against doping and in safeguarding athlete welfare.

Accepting the position, Irani said in a statement: "I am grateful to the IWF Executive Board for entrusting me with the Presidency on an interim basis. I do not intend to stand as a candidate for the IWF President position in the future, so I will be able to focus fully on the reforms leading up to a clear and transparent IWF Congress." Irani also voiced his gratitude to the IWF EB, Commissions and Member Federations for their continued commitment to key reforms in anti-doping, the IWF Constitution and governance.

Welcoming the formation of the IWF Athletes' Commission, whose Chairperson will be invited to participate in all future board meetings, Irani and the IWF EB committed to achieving further progress in governance and constitutional reforms, and to implement the changes as soon as possible. "I am confident we can achieve an ambitious reform programme. And as an encouraging sign, I am pleased to note the IWF Executive Board has decided to extend our agreement with the International Testing Agency for the whole of the next Olympic cycle, until 2024. This will enable us to continue the successful cooperation by which the ITA has managed the IWF's robust anti-doping activity, in a way that is independent from us as the sport's governing body," Irani said. (ANI)

