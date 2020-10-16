Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Eight Montpellier players test positive for COVID-19

Eight players and four members of staff at Montpellier have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday. Montpellier, who did not name the players, said that the 12 had been isolated according to health protocols and that further tests had been conducted. Their next game, which is away to AS Monaco on Sunday, should not be affected provided there are no further positive tests.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:07 IST
Soccer-Eight Montpellier players test positive for COVID-19

Eight players and four members of staff at Montpellier have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday. Montpellier, who did not name the players, said that the 12 had been isolated according to health protocols and that further tests had been conducted.

Their next game, which is away to AS Monaco on Sunday, should not be affected provided there are no further positive tests. The French Football League said in September that matches would go ahead as along as 20 players, including one goalkeeper, out of a squad of 30 test negative.

Montpellier are fifth in the table with 10 points from six games. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Czech police charge 20 in soccer corruption probe

The Czech police raided the countrys football association headquarters on Friday, charging 20 people with match fixing and corruption, prosecutors and association officials said.The police have launched criminal proceedings against 20 peopl...

Two Delhi govt school students among top 10 rankers in ISRO competition, Dy CM meets them

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met two Delhi government school students who are among the top 10 rankers in All-India ISRO Cyberspace essay writing competition. Varun Kumar Verma of RPVV, Paschim Vihar and Manisha Raikawar f...

Battery operated vehicles exempted from registration fee in Delhi

The Delhi government has exempted all battery operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday. Earlier this week, the government had waived road tax on all electric...

Attempts to use religion for getting votes should be avoided: Dilip Ghosh

BJPs West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that the Mamata Banerjee government announced the Rs 50,000 grant for community Durga Puja organisers in political interest and such attempts to use religion for getting votes should be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020