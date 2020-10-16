Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 players, 3 officials breach bio-bubble in Pakistan's T20 competition

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said as many as nine players, including a few from the national team, and three officials breached its bio-secure bubble during the ongoing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:19 IST
9 players, 3 officials breach bio-bubble in Pakistan's T20 competition

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said as many as nine players, including a few from the national team, and three officials breached its bio-secure bubble during the ongoing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. Furious at the violation of its COVID-19 protocols at a hotel in Rawalpindi, the PCB said any player or official breaking the bio-bubble in future will face immediate expulsion from the tournament.

The PCB didn't name the players but according to media reports, the violators include Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurrum Manzoor, Muhammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Basit Ali, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Anwar Ali, Yasir Shah and Usman Shinwari. PCB's director of high performance centre, Nadeem Khan, called it "completely unacceptable".

"The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup. In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and health and safety of their colleagues." "This is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero-tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments." He said the players and officials must show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is "standing at our doorsteps". Their irresponsible actions can jeopardise all the efforts of the PCB in organising events and inviting teams during these challenging times. COVID tests were performed on the nine players but their reports returned negative.

The 12 individuals took care of the expenses incurred in conducting the tests, besides receiving warnings..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Maoist killed in fire exchange with security forces in Korsaguda jungles of Bijapur

A Maoist was on Friday killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near Korsaguda-Auvutpalli jungle under the limits of Basaguda police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said. According to officials, the exch...

Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invasion -White House adviser

Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.I think Taiwan needs to start looki...

How business giants are taking initiatives for the welfare of women

A lot needs to be done for the welfare of rural and underprivileged women and while the government has started schemes for their benefit, now big businesses too have launched initiatives for them. Two such initiatives have been taken by org...

Czech police charge 20 in soccer corruption probe

The Czech police raided the countrys football association headquarters on Friday, charging 20 people with match fixing and corruption, prosecutors and association officials said.The police have launched criminal proceedings against 20 peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020