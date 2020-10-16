Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karthik stepping down from KKR captaincy incredibly selfless: new skipper Morgan

"I think it is incredibly selfless and that also shows a lot of courage from him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being the skipper." He said he will continue to take help from other players in the leadership group, including Karthik. "I am delighted to continue the leadership role within this side.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:25 IST
Karthik stepping down from KKR captaincy incredibly selfless: new skipper Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday hailed Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down as captain of the IPL side as an "incredibly selfless" act of putting the team ahead of an individual. Karthik handed over the reins to his deputy Morgan hours before their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.

"Yes, I was surprised as was everybody. Yesterday, DK informed he want to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that is the best option for the team," Morgan said in an interview with Darren Ganga. "I think it is incredibly selfless and that also shows a lot of courage from him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being the skipper." He said he will continue to take help from other players in the leadership group, including Karthik.

"I am delighted to continue the leadership role within this side. Obviously captain and not vice-captain now, and hopefully, continue to work alongside our players. "I think between me and Dinesh, captain and vice captain, we can be at the forefront of that, obviously the driving engine, with these guys behind us." Morgan said a lot of youngsters, such as like Shubman Gill, have also been "leading from the front".

"I have been quite myself. Within any good side or great side in the world, you have to have a number of leaders within the change room and we have them in abundance. "We have a lot of young guys coming through, lead from the front. Gill, Rana to name a few. Nagarkoti stepped up at different stages and we have abundance of overseas players to lead as well. "We are halfway through the tournament at the moment. We have showed some potential and have not yet achieved majority of... Tonight will be another test and hopefully we will be up to it." Karthik had told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause." Appointed skipper in 2018, the 35-year-old led KKR in 37 matches.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement. "While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes." PTI PDS PDS AH AH

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Maoist killed in fire exchange with security forces in Korsaguda jungles of Bijapur

A Maoist was on Friday killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near Korsaguda-Auvutpalli jungle under the limits of Basaguda police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said. According to officials, the exch...

Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invasion -White House adviser

Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.I think Taiwan needs to start looki...

How business giants are taking initiatives for the welfare of women

A lot needs to be done for the welfare of rural and underprivileged women and while the government has started schemes for their benefit, now big businesses too have launched initiatives for them. Two such initiatives have been taken by org...

Czech police charge 20 in soccer corruption probe

The Czech police raided the countrys football association headquarters on Friday, charging 20 people with match fixing and corruption, prosecutors and association officials said.The police have launched criminal proceedings against 20 peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020