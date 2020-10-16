Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team women's T20 competition. The eight-team women's T20 megaevent will kick off on July 29, the opening day of the multi-sport event to mark the return of cricket which last featured in 1998

As per the official daily schedule published by Birmingham 2022 on Friday, the tournament will feature a total of 19 sports with eight para-sports integrated into the programme played over 11 days, between July 29 and August 8. "Now is moment to visit the Birmingham 2022 website and sign-up for updates around tickets, volunteering and general opportunities to get involved in what will be one of the greatest sporting spectacles the country has ever seen," said David Grevemberg, Commonwealth Games Federation's CEO in an official statement.

"This innovative and exciting sports schedule highlights exceptional partnership working from so many stakeholders to ensure the UK stages a fantastic, celebratory summer of sport in 2022," he added. Cricket, in the form of a 50-over men's competition, was last played at the CWG during the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur. South Africa had defeated Australia in the final to clinch gold. The matches were only given List A status and not international.

The latest venues to be unveiled for the Games, West Park in Wolverhampton and St Nicholas Park in Warwick, will host the road cycling events on Thursday 4 August and Sunday 7 August, whereas another stunning park in the region, Sutton Park in Birmingham, will host the triathlon competition on day one (29 July 2022) and day three (31 July 2022). "We're extremely excited to be unveiling the daily schedule as we know that this will make the Games much more real for everyone, now that they can see exactly which sports will be taking place on each day," said Birmingham 2022's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Reid in a statement.

The track and field action will take place across six days with the number of sessions yet to be finalised. The marathon will be held earlier in the programme on 30 July, with the location of the start and finish, and the route expected to be confirmed in 2021. (ANI)