Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team women's T20 competition.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:47 IST
Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team women's T20 competition. The eight-team women's T20 megaevent will kick off on July 29, the opening day of the multi-sport event to mark the return of cricket which last featured in 1998

As per the official daily schedule published by Birmingham 2022 on Friday, the tournament will feature a total of 19 sports with eight para-sports integrated into the programme played over 11 days, between July 29 and August 8. "Now is moment to visit the Birmingham 2022 website and sign-up for updates around tickets, volunteering and general opportunities to get involved in what will be one of the greatest sporting spectacles the country has ever seen," said David Grevemberg, Commonwealth Games Federation's CEO in an official statement.

"This innovative and exciting sports schedule highlights exceptional partnership working from so many stakeholders to ensure the UK stages a fantastic, celebratory summer of sport in 2022," he added. Cricket, in the form of a 50-over men's competition, was last played at the CWG during the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur. South Africa had defeated Australia in the final to clinch gold. The matches were only given List A status and not international.

The latest venues to be unveiled for the Games, West Park in Wolverhampton and St Nicholas Park in Warwick, will host the road cycling events on Thursday 4 August and Sunday 7 August, whereas another stunning park in the region, Sutton Park in Birmingham, will host the triathlon competition on day one (29 July 2022) and day three (31 July 2022). "We're extremely excited to be unveiling the daily schedule as we know that this will make the Games much more real for everyone, now that they can see exactly which sports will be taking place on each day," said Birmingham 2022's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Reid in a statement.

The track and field action will take place across six days with the number of sessions yet to be finalised. The marathon will be held earlier in the programme on 30 July, with the location of the start and finish, and the route expected to be confirmed in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

J-K administration revamps water sports centre with world-class infrastructure facilities

Water sports facilities at the Water Sports Centre at Nehru Park in Jammu and Kashmirs Dal Lake have seen a massive upgrade in the last two years thanks to the Union Territorys administration, giving local sportspersons access to world-clas...

Indian-origin men, women face higher death risk from COVID-19 in England: Report

Men and women belonging Indian ethnicity communities in England and Wales are roughly 50-75 per cent more likely to die with COVID-19 than white men and women, according to a latest statistical analysis released in London on Friday. The Off...

KKR score 148/5 against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Batting first, KKRs pace spearhead Pat Cummins top-scored with an unbeaten 36-ball 53 while new captain Eoin Morgan remaine...

UK PM Johnson says EU doesn't seem to want a Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the European Union didnt seem to want a trade deal so unless the bloc changed course, the United Kingdom would leave without a deal on Dec. 31.Asked how long he would keep his door slightly a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020