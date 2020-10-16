Naby Keita to miss Liverpool's clash against Everton

Liverpool's Naby Keita is set to miss the club's upcoming clash against Everton, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday. The midfielder will sit out the Merseyside derby due to a fitness issue. The manager also gave an update on Alisson Becker saying that the goalkeeper is making positive progress in his rehabilitation.

"[It's] very, very positive with Ali, it looks really good. [He's] made big steps. I don't have a timeframe, but it looks really good. That's it, pretty much. Naby will not be ready," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. In the 2020-2021 season of Premier League, Liverpool have played four matches so far, registering three wins and a defeat. The team suffered their first defeat in the previous match when they were thrashed by 7-2 by Aston Villa.

Liverpool will take on Everton on October 17. (ANI)