IPL 13: Ball is staying low isn't easy for batsmen, says MI spinner Chahar
ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:54 IST
Playing for the first time under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score a respectable 148/5 in their 20 overs against Mumbai Indians thanks to a late-order flourish from Pat Cummins. Supported well by skipper Morgan (unbeaten on 39 off 29 balls), Cummins hit his maiden fifty and finished with a 36-ball 53 on a day when the Mumbai bowlers bowled a disciplined line and pegged back the KKR top order.
While Trent Boult (1/32) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) were on the mark as has been the case in the last few games, Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 2/18 from his four overs. "I think the ball is staying low. It isn't easy for the batsmen. It is skidding a bit for the fast bowlers and it is staying low and isn't easy to hit them either," Chahar told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.
Commenting on the partnership between Morgan and Cummins, Chahar said that the duo batted well. "At one point it looked like we'll restrict them to 130, but those two batted really well. They showed patience and didn't hurry around." Chahar also said that he is happy with the way he has been bowling. "As a leg-spinner, there is a responsibility on me to take wickets, that's why I back myself," he said.
