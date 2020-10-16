Curtis Campher, Josh Little, David Delany offered first full-time contracts by Ireland

Josh Little, Curtis Campher, and David Delany have been awarded their first full-time senior contracts, while Peter Chase returned to a full-time deal, the Cricket Ireland announced on Friday. Along with the 18 full-time central contracts, two retainer contracts (formerly known as Emerging Contracts) have been offered.

"The Selectors have been extremely pleased with the successful start to Curtis Campher's Irish career, and the positive progress displayed by two exciting young talented pacemen in Josh Little and David Delany - it's exciting for fans to see these three young players in the green, and it creates a sense of anticipation as to the potential impact they may have on the international stage," Andrew White, Chairman of National Men's Selectors said in an official statement. "We have also been delighted by the hard work and commitment shown by Peter Chase in improving his game - when he lost his full-time contract last year, Peter went away and worked on his action and approach to his craft, and we hope that he will once again be showing his skills at the highest levels," he added.

Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin, and Tyrone Kane missed out on contracts from the 2020 group. They had featured in Ireland's maiden Test in 2018. Meanwhile, George Dockrell and Shane Getkate have been switched on to retainers. "Fans will notice that we have offered 18 full-time contracts this year, one less than last time - we hope this will give us the latitude to introduce more retainer contracts and effectively create a greater overall player pool spending invaluable contact time with the coaching staff," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland,

"We have offered two retainer contracts so far, and hope to make further offers in due course," he added. (ANI)