Indian women's team pacer Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19: report

The tournament is being held in the UAE from November 4-9 during the play-offs phase of the ongoing IPL, and the Indian players will complete a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying out to the UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:20 IST
Indian women's team pacer Mansi Joshi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Women's T20 Challenge to be played in the UAE next month, a report said on Friday. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old Joshi is currently in quarantine in Dehradun after testing positive for coronavirus and has not traveled to Mumbai where all the Indian players participating in the Women's T20 Challenge arrived on October 13.

The report said Joshi has been replaced in the Velocity squad, to be led by Mithali Raj, by uncapped 26-year-old pacer Meghna Singh. The tournament is being held in the UAE from November 4-9 during the play-offs phase of the ongoing IPL, and the Indian players will complete a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying out to the UAE. Joshi has played in 11 ODIs and eight T20Is since her international debut in 2016.

