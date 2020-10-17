Rugby-Bristol cap remarkable rise with Challenge Cup triumph

Bristol Bears won their first European trophy when they deservedly beat Toulon 32-19 in the Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence on Friday having scored a try after 15 seconds but then having to come from behind in the second half. Harry Randall scored the fastest try in any European final but three-times European champions Toulon led 16-10 at halftime after a Bryce Heem try and Louis Carbonel's penalties.

Three penalties for flyhalf Callum Sheedy made it 19-19 before on-loan fullback Max Malins blasted through to send Bristol into a 26-19 lead. The 1,000 fans allowed in Stade Maurice David did their best to rouse Toulon but Bristol, a championship side as recently as 2018, showed great defensive grit to keep them at bay and put the game beyond reach with two more penalties from Sheedy.