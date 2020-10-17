Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-All Blacks Ioane under injury cloud ahead of Bledisloe clash

"That's test match footy in a nutshell – physicality, intensity. "As a forward pack, that's where we have to step up and deliver." Cane added that last week's result did not increase the pressure on the team, who have held the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy since 2003. "We're well aware there's lots of pressure on, but there always is with test matches," he added.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 17-10-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 10:11 IST
Rugby-All Blacks Ioane under injury cloud ahead of Bledisloe clash

New Zealand had their preparations for their Bledisloe Cup test against Australia disrupted again with Rieko Ioane nursing a hamstring injury that could rule him out of Sunday's match in Auckland. Peter Umaga-Jensen has been hurriedly brought back into the extended squad as cover for Ioane, who started last week's 16-16 draw in Wellington but was moved to the bench for the game at Eden Park.

Ioane was still in the 23-man match-day squad on Saturday with a final decision on his fitness due to be made on Sunday. The All Blacks were forced to make two late changes last week, with fullback Beauden Barrett and replacement prop Nepo Laulala ruled out after initially being named in the squad.

Despite the disruptions, All Blacks captain Sam Cane said he had been pleased with his team's approach this week after they were criticised for a lack of intensity against the Wallabies in the first game. "We know where we stand after last week and we know where we need to be better," Cane told reporters in Auckland on Saturday.

"I think we can make some real shifts when it comes to our carry and clean out work, and I think we can get off the defensive line a bit quicker and belt them there too. "That's test match footy in a nutshell – physicality, intensity.

"As a forward pack, that's where we have to step up and deliver." Cane added that last week's result did not increase the pressure on the team, who have held the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy since 2003.

"We're well aware there's lots of pressure on, but there always is with test matches," he added. "There was lots on last week too. "We're just focused on what we can control."

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut; Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earnings and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earningsPop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live perf...

Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Director&#160;Raghava Lawrence says the decision to name the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb was a collective creative call to appeal to a wider audience and be more in sync with the movie. The remake of the 2011 Tami...

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China SeaJapan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East C...

Apparel exports on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC

Apparel exports logged double-digit growth in September, which indicates the segment is on course to a V-shaped recovery, apparel exporters body AEPC on saturday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said appa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020