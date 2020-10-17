Left Menu
IPL 13: AB de Villiers 'single-handedly' won game for RCB, says coach Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, and head coach Simon Katich has no hesitation in saying that AB de Villiers "single-handedly" won the game for RCB.

17-10-2020
RCB head coach Simon Katich. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, and head coach Simon Katich has no hesitation in saying that AB de Villiers "single-handedly" won the game for RCB. RCB needed 35 runs from the last two overs and De Villiers whacked three sixes on the trot at the start of the penultimate over. Jaydev Unadkat conceded 25 runs in the 19th over and RCB were left with 10 runs more required from the last six balls.

"Yeah he (de Villiers) is a freak isn't he and that's why he is the greatest of all time. I think what we saw today was another master class," said Katich in the post-match press conference. De Villiers, who was the hero for the RCB against KKR on Monday, had come into bat at number six against KXIP. The former South African batsman failed to leave a mark as he scored just two runs off five balls.

"We have seen n number of already in this tournament. He had one against Mumbai which was magnificent. We made sure that he batted in his right position there, we learned from our previous mistake," said the head coach. When Rajasthan Royals were scoring at a good rate Yuzvendra Chahal's two in two wickets helped RCB bounce back in the game as the Royals got reduced to 69/3.

"He (De Villiers) was wonderful and the main reason we won the game today. Chris Morris was brilliant and Chahal also put us back in the game with his two after they got off to a really good start. We have very crucial performances from other players but AB basically won us the game single-handedly," said Katich. RCB will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. (ANI)

