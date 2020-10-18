Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Pitch holding up a bit, says SRH all-rounder Shankar

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik came together on Sunday to put on 58 runs off 30 balls as KKR finished on 163/5 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:59 IST
IPL 13: Pitch holding up a bit, says SRH all-rounder Shankar
SunRisers Hyderabad players celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik came together on Sunday to put on 58 runs off 30 balls as KKR finished on 163/5 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. While Morgan finished on 34 off 23 balls, Karthik remained unbeaten on 29 off 14 balls as KKR finished well. With the wicket holding up slightly, it was all-rounder Vijay Shankar who was the star of the show for SRH as he finished with figures of 1/20 from his four overs.

Shankar said he was happy with his effort as this was the first time that he had completed his quota of overs in the Indian Premier League. "I'm happy, this is the first time I have bowled four overs in an IPL match," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break. While the SRH unit gave away 42 runs off the last three, Shankar said that the wicket is holding up and variations can work well.

"I think if we bowl into the wicket, it's holding a bit, so if we bowl into the pitch, it'll be difficult to hit (with the ball stopping onto the batsman)," he explained. SRH have a quality batting line-up with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top and Shankar believes they can chase down the target. "One side is slightly shorter than the other side, if we bat deep, we will be able to chase the total down," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as several injured in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, a police officer in Aizawl said. The situation is now under control in the area, which is in Ko...

US News Roundup: Trump heads to Michigan; Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump and Biden to court early voters as U.S. campaign gathers steamU.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will court early voters as their campaigns ste...

Sellers from tier II towns and beyond see jump in orders in Flipkart, Amazon festive sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India on Sunday said lakhs of sellers, including a significant chunk from tier II cities and beyond, have received orders during the initial days of festive sale on their platforms. The festive season sees ...

Health News Roundup: Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs; Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseasesChinas top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020