Golf-Otaegui fires on final day to win Scottish Championship

Otaegui, whose previous two European Tour wins came in head-to-head matchplay events, used all his experience to overpower English duo Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai for his first stroke-play title at Fairmont St Andrews. "To be able to win in Scotland, especially here in St Andrews, the home of golf, it means a lot to me," said Otaegui, who claimed his first Tour win since the 2018 Belgian Knockout.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:24 IST
Spain's Adrian Otaegui produced a barnstorming closing round of nine-under-par 63 to claim a four-stroke victory at the Scottish Championship on Sunday. Otaegui, whose previous two European Tour wins came in head-to-head matchplay events, used all his experience to overpower English duo Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai for his first stroke-play title at Fairmont St Andrews.

"To be able to win in Scotland, especially here in St Andrews, the home of golf, it means a lot to me," said Otaegui, who claimed his first Tour win since the 2018 Belgian Knockout. "Stroke play is my favourite way of golf, I think it’s the proper way. You have to play very solidly and very consistently all four rounds, which I think I did. I'm very happy to be able to win stroke play as well."

Overnight leader Wallace had dropped just one stroke all week but his tee shot on the first hole ended up behind a wall and he made a bogey. Otaegui, 27, started with a 25-foot putt for a birdie before gaining four more strokes to make the turn at 31.

Both Wallace and Otaegui carded bogeys at the 10th but the Spaniard recovered remarkably well to card five more birdies to finish at 23-under. Wallace took second spot at 19-under after signing for 71, while Scottish Open champion Rai finished six off the pace in third with a bogey-free 66.

Englishman Garrick Porteous' title challenge faded away late in the day when he dropped three strokes in the final three holes to slip into tied-fourth alongside compatriot Chris Paisley. Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and former world number one Lee Westwood both ended 11 strokes off the lead in a share of 14th after rounds of 68 and 67 respectively.

