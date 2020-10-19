Soccer-Schalke apologise to Dortmund teenager Moukoko for fan insults

Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby. "We can only apologise to Youssoufa Moukoko for what fans shouted during the Under-19 game," Schalke said on Twitter. "Putting emotions of a derby aside, we fully condemn such insults and reject them."

"We will take the necessary measures together with the Schalke fan department." The Cameroon-born Moukoko, considered one of the biggest talents in Germany, scored all the goals in their 3-2 win over Schalke on Sunday, with a few fans shouting insults at the teenager, who ignored them.

Moukoko is eligible to compete in the Bundesliga after he turns 16 in November.