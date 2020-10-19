Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Schalke apologise to Dortmund teenager Moukoko for fan insults

Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby. "We can only apologise to Youssoufa Moukoko for what fans shouted during the Under-19 game," Schalke said on Twitter.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-10-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 00:05 IST
Soccer-Schalke apologise to Dortmund teenager Moukoko for fan insults

Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby. "We can only apologise to Youssoufa Moukoko for what fans shouted during the Under-19 game," Schalke said on Twitter. "Putting emotions of a derby aside, we fully condemn such insults and reject them."

"We will take the necessary measures together with the Schalke fan department." The Cameroon-born Moukoko, considered one of the biggest talents in Germany, scored all the goals in their 3-2 win over Schalke on Sunday, with a few fans shouting insults at the teenager, who ignored them.

Moukoko is eligible to compete in the Bundesliga after he turns 16 in November.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Trump envoy hopes Israeli-Arab peace deals will continue whatever the U.S. election result

Donald Trumps Middle East envoy said on Sunday the U.S. Presidents push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next months election.Avi Berkowitz, who accompanied an...

MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association MCDA on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in public interest. On October 14, the MCDA had threatened t...

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Happy Birthday Farid al-AtrashGoogle doodle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Farid al-Atrash on his 110th birthday. He was a Syrian-Egyptian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player and actor.Farid al-Atrash was born in Al-Qurayya on Octo...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020