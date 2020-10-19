Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Was 2019 WC final better or KXIP vs MI, asks Yuvraj Singh

After witnessing a nerve-wracking encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday compared the game to ICC 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:23 IST
IPL 13: Was 2019 WC final better or KXIP vs MI, asks Yuvraj Singh
KXIP batsmen Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal celebrate the win. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing a nerve-wracking encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday compared the game to ICC 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It was the first time that two Super Overs were bowled in a game.

In the World Cup final, England had defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary count rule after the Super Over was tied. Yuvraj asked which one of the two was a better game and hailed the "unbelievable" scenes witnessed in the match between KXIP and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

"Was the World Cup final of 2019 a better game or #mivskxip? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game-changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday," Yuvraj tweeted. Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20. On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a historic economic crisis and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. Pawar, who is on a tour of the Marathwada region to r...

Maha: 2 drown in different lakes in Thane

A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporati...

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

Antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the novel coronavirus, and symptoms have subsided, according to a study. In the absence of approved, effective treatments for CO...

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020