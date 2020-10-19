Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Michael Vaughan rates IPL as 'best cricketing spectacle'

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has no hesitation in calling the Indian Premier League (IPL) the best cricketing spectacle.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:09 IST
IPL 13: Michael Vaughan rates IPL as 'best cricketing spectacle'
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has no hesitation in calling the Indian Premier League (IPL) the best cricketing spectacle. His remark came as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Vaughan said that no other T20 tournament has half the drama IPL has. The former England cricketer said IPL has been the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year apart from Test Cricket.

"Don't know how but I don't know any other T20 tournament that has half the drama of the #IPL2020 !!!! Without doubt, it's the best cricketing spectacle consistently year after year ... Apart from Test Cricket," Vaughan tweeted. With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

Main accused of the Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Monday. Singh was brought back to Ballia Police Station after a medical test bef...

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now 40 million cases worldwideWorldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally based on official reporting by individual countries. Experts believ...

Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a historic economic crisis and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. Pawar, who is on a tour of the Marathwada region to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020