IPL 13: We have experienced players and good bench strength, says Kaif

Ahead of their game against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals', Assistant Coach, Mohammad Kaif said that the side has an excellent mix of players in their squad including good bench strength. Capitals had a great outing in the season so far and are at the top of the table with 14 points in nine games.

"To win a tournament like IPL, you have to be all-round performers. If you bat first, you have to put runs on the board, which we have been doing in this tournament. But if you bat second, you should be able to chase down the target," Kaif said in a franchise's official release. "That's the strength of the team and we want to achieve that kind of target you know so that when we are put into bowl first and chase a target, we should be able to do it. We have some experienced players in the squad and have good bench strength - of course we were a bit unlucky with some big injuries. But overall we have a squad to go all the way and so far we have done well," added the Assistant Coach.

Talking about the last game win over Chennai Super Kings, Kaif said: "We are very happy at the moment because in the first game that we chased, we lost against SRH. We couldn't chase their target of about 160, but against CSK it was good, because it was a tough task to chase." "We were not chasing well so far in this tournament - we were a defending kind of team. Our bowlers have done well so far, but it was good to see Shikhar - the way he batted, and he had been doing so well in the whole tournament but was getting 20s, 30s every single game. So it was good to see him also getting his first hundred in the IPL," added Kaif.

The aspect of Delhi Capitals' performances this season that has stood out is the fact that almost all the players who have played this season, have performed well and Kaif said it is down to what his coaching staff has been trying to tell the players. "That is something we speak about in the meetings or in the nets. Ricky of course is very keen to have that mind-set - he speaks about a player making an impact whenever he gets a chance - he should win the game - and that's what players have done so far," said the 39-year-old.

"All the players have been fantastic for us, and it's actually a great headache for the opponents. They would think how to plan against DC, who have got so many match-winners in their squad - to really contain and beat us on the day," added the former Indian player. Commenting on what approach his team is adopting against each opponent, Kaif said, "We're not looking at the team in front of us and are just approaching the matches as they come. We are aiming to take the two points in every match - be it Punjab or any other team. We just want to maintain that winning habit in this tournament - that's our challenge."

"Coaches speak to the players about this only, that now we have got the momentum, we don't need to break it. That's why when we try to pick and play our best team out of the players who are available," added Kaif. (ANI)