Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rooney returns negative COVID-19 test but will miss games for Derby

Derby County forward Wayne Rooney said on Monday he had tested negative for COVID-19 but must self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive. Former England captain Rooney, player-coach at Championship (second-teir) side Derby, added that he was "angry and disappointed" with the friend who had visited him despite being told to take a COVID-19 test and later testing positive. Derby are 21st in the standings after five games.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:34 IST
Soccer-Rooney returns negative COVID-19 test but will miss games for Derby

Derby County forward Wayne Rooney said on Monday he had tested negative for COVID-19 but must self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive.

Former England captain Rooney, player-coach at Championship (second-teir) side Derby, added that he was "angry and disappointed" with the friend who had visited him despite being told to take a COVID-19 test and later testing positive. "Just received the news that my COVID-19 test has shown I do not have the virus," Rooney wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/WayneRooney/status/1318156393002786818.

"Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial (Derby)." Derby confirmed Rooney must self-isolate until Oct. 29, in line with UK government and English Football League guidelines.

It means the 34-year-old will miss Derby's next three league games at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday and Nottingham Forest on Friday plus the home game with Cardiff City on Oct 28. "We are positive that Wayne will be available for selection for the club's Championship fixture at AFC Bournemouth on October 31," the club said in a statement.

Rooney played in Derby's 1-0 home defeat by Watford on Friday, a day after the friend visited him at his home. Derby are 21st in the standings after five games.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of missing woman protest outside Aligarh police station

Relatives of a missing woman staged a protest outside a police station here and vowed to intensify their agitation if cops failed to trace her within next two days. The 22-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Lodha police ...

Puri administration removes restriction on cremation of bodies from outside district at Swargadwar

The Puri district administration on Monday withdrew restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar in the holy town, a notification said. As it is observed that COVID-19 cases are in decreasing trend, people fro...

COVID-19: JNU teachers allege new academic calendar being imposed by diktat, refuse to accept

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday alleged that the new academic calendar sent for approval to the universitys academic council is being imposed by diktat. It claimed that the calendar proposed by the JNU registrar has parts which...

Dr Jitendra Singh invites UK to exploit huge business potential in North East

Union DoNER Minister of State IC Dr Jitendra Singh has invited the British Government and the private sector for exploiting the huge business potential in the North Eastern Region of India. In a virtual meeting with officials of British Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020