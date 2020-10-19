Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bat first against RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:14 IST
IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bat first against RR
CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RR skipper Steve Smith (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK made two changes to their lineup as the side brought in Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla in place of Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma. The Windies all-rounder Bravo had injured his right-groin in CSK's last match against Delhi Capitals.

At the time of the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that Bravo would not be available for selection for the next few games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also made one change to their side as they brought in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla. Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Steve Smith-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah. Both Rajasthan Royals and CSK have played nine matches in the tournament so far.

CSK has won three matches and is currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with 6 points. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is in the last place with just six points from nine matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Judo is a priority sport for India, says Sports Minister Rijiju

Insisting that judo is a priority game for India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said his ministry would leave no stone unturned in providing all assistance to the countrys judokas in their bid to qualify for next years Tokyo Olympi...

Sykes sets up centre in Hyderabad, to hire 150 people by year-end

Digital marketing and customer service firm Sykes on Monday said it has opened a new facility in Hyderabad - its third in the city - and will hire about 150 people for the centre by the end of the year. This is the companys fifth centre in ...

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh files petition against Customs officials, media

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case approached Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Economic Offences in Ernakulam seeking stringent action against the officials responsible for leaking her statements to the...

Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 912 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,533, said the health department on Monday. Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of active patients ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020