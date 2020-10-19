Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico Madrid's Costa could miss Bayern trip

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa is being treated for a thigh injury sustained against Centa Vigo at the weekend, the club confirmed on Monday, potentially ruling out the striker for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:36 IST
Soccer-Atletico Madrid's Costa could miss Bayern trip

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa is being treated for a thigh injury sustained against Centa Vigo at the weekend, the club confirmed on Monday, potentially ruling out the striker for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. The club have not put a timescale on Costa's return to action, but local media reports suggest he will miss the next three weeks, starting with the visit to face the European champions in Munich.

"Diego Costa had to be replaced in the second half of our side's game against Celta Vigo. Costa underwent tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra that confirmed he has suffered a muscle injury in the left thigh," an Atletico Madrid statement said, adding that they are awaiting his response to treatment. Atletico manager Diego Simeone is also likely to be without midfielder Saul Niguez and defender Jose Maria Gimenez on Wednesday. Both players missed Saturday's 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23, suspended officer discharged from hospital

In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days aft...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups o...

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululating, singing and beating drums at a soccer tournament last week were pushing their fight for gender equality - a cause that has come under greater scrutiny in Algeria after a brutal attack this mo...

ISL: SC East Bengal rope in midfielder Jacques Maghoma for 2020-21 season

SC East Bengal have signed seasoned midfielder Jacques Maghoma of the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Maghoma joins the red and gold on a one-year contract.I am absolutely thrilled to start my n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020