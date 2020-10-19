Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG to focus on countering Man United counter attacks

While United have already conceded 12 goals in four Premier League games this season, which seems to make them vulnerable to the attacking power of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, Tuchel has set his side's priorities. "They have made many changes - to the 2018-19 team - they brought in new players with more confidence and more experience," the German coach said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:05 IST
Soccer-PSG to focus on countering Man United counter attacks

Paris St Germain will concentrate on combating Manchester United's counter attacks in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, 18 months after a heart-breaking elimination by the English side in Europe's premier club competition.

PSG wasted a two-goal first-leg lead in a 3-1 home defeat by United at the last 16 stage in 2019 but this year reached the final before losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in August. Coach Thomas Tuchel warned that previous achievements would mean nothing on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, where PSG's all-time top scorer Edinson Cavani could debut for the visitors.

"Last season is over, and we're a different team now. My challenge is to create a good atmosphere in a tight-knit squad," Tuchel told a news conference before the Group H clash. While United have already conceded 12 goals in four Premier League games this season, which seems to make them vulnerable to the attacking power of PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, Tuchel has set his side's priorities.

"They have made many changes - to the 2018-19 team - they brought in new players with more confidence and more experience," the German coach said. "Paul Pogba is a key player, one of the best midfielders in the world. It's key to stop him, and also to stop Bruno Fernandes. He plays with three very fast forwards.

"They're one of the best teams in Europe in terms of attack and transitions. It's key to stop them before they start their counter attacks." PSG will not have it easy as they are without injured midfielders Marco Verratti and Argentine Leandro Paredes, with the Italian out of action for three weeks with a thigh problem.

Tuchel also hopes Uruguay striker Cavani, 33, does not show the sort of form he displayed in seven seasons at PSG where he scored a club record 200 goals. "He wrote the club's history but it's going to be weird that he plays against us at the Parc with another club, but it's not us against him or him against us, not at all," added Tuchel.

"It is very difficult to defend against him. He is a player with fantastic quality. Tomorrow it's not necessary that he proves me right."

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23, suspended officer discharged from hospital

In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days aft...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups o...

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululating, singing and beating drums at a soccer tournament last week were pushing their fight for gender equality - a cause that has come under greater scrutiny in Algeria after a brutal attack this mo...

ISL: SC East Bengal rope in midfielder Jacques Maghoma for 2020-21 season

SC East Bengal have signed seasoned midfielder Jacques Maghoma of the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Maghoma joins the red and gold on a one-year contract.I am absolutely thrilled to start my n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020