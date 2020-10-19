Left Menu
IPL 13: Rajasthan bowlers restrict CSK to 125-5

Rajasthan Royals restricted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 125-5 in their 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:28 IST
Rajasthan players celebrating after taking a wicket against CSK (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals restricted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 125-5 in their 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. After opting to bat first, CSK openers Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis failed to set up a solid foundation for the side and the latter departed in the third over after scoring 10 runs.

Shane Watson joined Curran in the middle and stitched a brief 13-run stand for the second wicket. Pacer Karthik Tyagi provided the second breakthrough for his side as he scalped Watson (8) in the fourth over. Ambati Rayudu and Curran then tried to recover from the early wickets and stitched a 27-run partnership. Rajasthan bowlers again made a comeback and scalped two wickets as Curran (22) and Rayudu (13) were sent back to the pavilion in quick succession. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, playing in his 200th game of the IPL, came in the bat at number five. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja played cautiously and formed a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Dhoni fell short of his crease and was given run out in the 18th over. Jofra Archer fumbled the ball at long-off but he quickly redeemed himself by a direct throw to the striker's end which sent Dhoni (28) back to the pavilion. Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 35* while Kedar Jadhav scored 4 runs.For Rajasthan, Shreyas Gopal, Karthik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia and Archer bagged one wicket each.

Brief scores: CSK 125/5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 28, R Jadeja 35*, S Gopal 1-14, Jofra Archer 1-20).

