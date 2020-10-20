Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's Ben Lister becomes first COVID-19 substitute

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who was watching the match at Eden Park, said he was pleased that Chapman was not penalised for doing the right thing. "I wasn't aware until I got here this morning, that Mark Chapman had been feeling ill and had to get a Covid test.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:37 IST
New Zealand's Ben Lister becomes first COVID-19 substitute

Auckland medium pacer Ben Lister on Tuesday became the first COVID-19 substitute in cricket, replacing teammate Mark Chapman in the ongoing Plunket Shield first-class cricket championship. The 26-year-old Chapman, who has represented New Zealand in six ODIs and 24 T20Is, reportedly felt sick on Monday following which the batsman underwent a COVID-19 test.

Lister, who has featured in 18 first class games, was named as the replacement until Chapman's test results are known. "Ollie Pringle makes his First-Class debut becoming No. Keycap digit fiveKeycap digit twoKeycap digit four. Ben Lister starts as Covid-19 replacement with Mark Chapman awaiting test results after feeling ill yesterday," Auckland Cricket tweeted. New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who was watching the match at Eden Park, said he was pleased that Chapman was not penalised for doing the right thing.

"I wasn't aware until I got here this morning, that Mark Chapman had been feeling ill and had to get a Covid test. But from my perspective, it's great that he's not penalised for doing the right thing in what is obviously different times we face in the world," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "Just shows that we and cricket aren't immune to that either, so following the right protocols is definitely the right thing to do," he added.

COVID-19 replacements in Test cricket had been approved by the ICC in June..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the groups 1977 Rumours, one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

France reported a massive jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest restrictions, while India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020