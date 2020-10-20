Left Menu
Development News Edition

'What spark did he see in Kedar Jadhav?' Srikkanth lambasts Dhoni

The former India captain Kris Srikkanth heavily criticised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and questioned the team's selection process after the latter said youngsters lacked the 'spark' which forced the team management to go with the experienced players in the playing XI.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:43 IST
'What spark did he see in Kedar Jadhav?' Srikkanth lambasts Dhoni
Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

The former India captain Kris Srikkanth heavily criticised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and questioned the team's selection process after the latter said youngsters lacked the 'spark' which forced the team management to go with the experienced players in the playing XI. "I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process. This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process... but the process of selection itself is wrong," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Srikkanth as saying on Star Sports Tamil.

Dhoni's remarks had come after the team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday. "Also there were few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them. But what this result has done is give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages," Dhoni had said.

Youngsters Narayan Jagadeesan and Ruturaj Gaikwad only played one and two matches respectively this season. Jagadeesan, who played against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scored 33 runs in the match. Gaikwad, on the other hand, managed to score just five runs from the two matches he played. However, some of the CSK's experienced players also failed to impress like Kedar Jadhav, who has scored 62 runs from the eight matches he played.

Srikkanth then questioned the selection of Jadhav and Piyush Chawla, who gave away 32 runs from his three overs in the match, in the playing XI. "What is Dhoni's deal? He says Jagadeesan doesn't have spark, but does 'scooter' Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process and Chennai's tournament itself is over. Dhoni now says that since the pressure is off, he'll give the youngsters a chance," he said.

"I don't understand this rubbish about the process at all. What spark didn't he see in Jagadeesan? What spark did he see in Jadhav and Piyush Chawla? Karn Sharma at least took wickets. Chawla simply goes through the motions of bowling, coming on when the game is already lost. Dhoni may be a pistha (big shot) and there is no doubt he is great, but I cannot agree with him or accept this," Srikkanth added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign succeeds with 65 per cent reduction in malaria cases

Raipur Chattisgarh India, October 20 ANINewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 per cent in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared...

China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the worlds second-largest economy. At the clo...

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020