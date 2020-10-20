Left Menu
Development News Edition

'There has been no greater honour': Dhawan on completing 10 years with Indian team

Shikhar Dhawan expressed elation over completing 10 years of playing for the Indian cricket team and said "there has been no greater honour".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:53 IST
'There has been no greater honour': Dhawan on completing 10 years with Indian team
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Shikhar Dhawan expressed elation over completing 10 years of playing for the Indian cricket team and said "there has been no greater honour". "10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for," Dhawan tweeted.

Dhawan made his ODI debut for India on October 20, 2010, against Australia. The batsman then went on to make 136 appearances for the team in ODI cricket, amassing 5,688 runs with a high score of 143 runs. In the next year, he made his T20I debut against West Indies. The 34-year-old has also played 34 Tests and scored 2,315 runs in the longest format of the game.

Currently, Dhawan is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Delhi Capitals in the league. Recently, Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century as he guided his side to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday at Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods in southern France to cost 210 mln euros -insurance body

Damage caused by floods and heavy rain in southeastern France is expected to cost 210 million euros 248.12 million in insurance claims, French insurance body FFA and reinsurer CCR said on Monday.FFA and CCR also said in a statement that 72 ...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had recorded another 43 casualties among its military, pushing its total military toll to 772 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surge...

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrands list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2 rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation ...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020