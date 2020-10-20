'There has been no greater honour': Dhawan on completing 10 years with Indian team

Shikhar Dhawan expressed elation over completing 10 years of playing for the Indian cricket team and said "there has been no greater honour". "10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for," Dhawan tweeted.

Dhawan made his ODI debut for India on October 20, 2010, against Australia. The batsman then went on to make 136 appearances for the team in ODI cricket, amassing 5,688 runs with a high score of 143 runs. In the next year, he made his T20I debut against West Indies. The 34-year-old has also played 34 Tests and scored 2,315 runs in the longest format of the game.

Currently, Dhawan is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Delhi Capitals in the league. Recently, Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century as he guided his side to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday at Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)