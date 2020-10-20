Dhaka Premier League 'not possible' this year: BCB director

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud has said that it is "not possible" to go ahead with the 2019-20 season of Dhaka Premier League, which was earlier postponed in March due to the coronavirus crisis. "It is not possible this year. We can only start in January next year. We are already committed to the T20 tournament, which starts in November and will only finish in the middle of December," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mahmud as saying.

The apex body of cricket in the country is planning to look for the possible window in January next year, according to the BCB director. "We have to arrange training facilities for the clubs, and allow them to get the players back to Dhaka, so I think we can only start around the first week of January," said Mahmud

The BCB director said that they want to finish a proposed T20 tournament by mid-December, after which they have to give teams the time to prepare. "If West Indies are touring in January, we will run the DPL side-by-side. Those playing international cricket won't be playing domestic cricket. It has happened before. We cannot control every single thing," said Mahmud. (ANI)

